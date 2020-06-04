Special Olympics North Dakota Summer Games moved to virtual event

Coronavirus
The Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) has decided to not hold the State Summer Games, originally scheduled for June 4-6 in Fargo, due to the coronavirus.

“We know this is a great disappointment for the entire SOND family, but the safety of our athlete’s families, coaches, volunteers and staff remain our PRIMARY concern. This cancellation of a face to face event only compounds the feelings of disappointment and isolation. Our events are opportunities for entire communities to come together for a wonderful cause, a celebration of life, but unfortunately, joining together at this time can pose a risk to our participants and volunteers,” said President/CEO, Kathleen Meagher in a statement.

SOND said because of the historically provided state competition in five sports to nearly 700 people with and without intellectual disabilities and the support of nearly 500 volunteers, they had to cancel.

Despite SOND State Summer Games in Fargo being canceled, SOND will continue offering programs through the spring and summer for people with and without intellectual disabilities.

In addition to providing resources for athletes to continue to train at home, SOND is offering at “Virtual” State Summer Games competition in 11 events in Track & Field and Strength/Powerlifting with the opening and awards ceremony on June 11.

This event is also open to all people with and without intellectual disabilities. The ceremony will air on the SOND Facebook page and be available to view on-demand on the SOND website.

