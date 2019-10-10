Specifics behind Minot snow-removal process

City workers have been busy gearing up for the sooner-than-expected winter weather and they will be busy until all roads are clear.



Sanders are the first to go out when snow is anticipated, but it’s the snow clearing that many people anxiously wait for.



There are good reasons behind the specific process of snow removal and the order it goes in, though.

Emergency snow routes come first. These are the main arteries in the city with the highest traffic counts and make the rest of the roads reachable.

Next, are hills and school zones as they are also very busy.

After that comes residential areas. Three of four quadrants are hit first, then the fourth quadrant that includes downtown Minot is last so that the activity there isn’t disturbed during the day.

“If a street sees 100 cars a day, we have to concentrate our efforts on an avenue or street that maybe see a thousand, a couple thousand a day,” Derek Hackett, the city’s public information officer said. “We get it, it’s frustrating for people. If you get stuck, you want to be able to get out. But we ask for a little bit of patience. We have 8 blades that go out and we work 24 hours a day until all of the streets are passable and cleared.”



This week is still clean-up week.

Residents can still leave items for pick up outside, it just may take a day or two longer for sanitation to come out and pick them up.

Snow-clearing is always the first priority until roads are cleared.