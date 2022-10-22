MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A martial arts gym is now teaching people much more than just your basic first aid.

Spectrum Fitness in Minot wants to make sure people in their community are prepared for the worst case scenario.

“I’ve been in situations and on calls where had somebody in the civilian population known a little bit more than just basic first aid, it could have saved someone’s life, it could have stopped the massive hemorrhaging and bleeding and they would have survived to get to the hospital,” said Spectrum Fitness Martial Arts Head Instructor, Michael Sian.

Spectrum Fitness Head Instructor is nothing short of being qualified.

He served in the armed forces as an Army Ranger serving seven tours, and is currently a certified EMT and CPR Instructor.

“I’ve used these skills in combat under fire, I’ve packed wounds and done tourniquets and all of that. That’s why I wanted to bring this here, so I can take my experience and help everybody else become comfortable with using this skill set,” added Sian.

This class is for much more than just your average papercut, this class is for severe blood loss and hemorrhaging under a high stress situation.

The purpose of this class is to teach civilians these skills under little stress so if there is ever a time you need to use it, it will be muscle memory.

“You can literally save someone’s life with these techniques and what we’re teaching here because what we are dealing with is, again, not your everyday wound, the broken bone. It is massive blood loss,” said Sian.

Spectrum Fitness hopes to hold classes similar to this one in the near future.

For more information on this class and other classes that Spectrum Fitness offer, visit their website.