MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A class is happening for women to learn counter-assault and stalking tactics.

It will be at Spectrum Fitness off of North Broadway in Minot starting at 1 p.m. and will cost $40.

Women ages 16 and older can look to learn a variety of skillsets for self-defense.

This course will start in the classroom with situational awareness, how to read behavioral cues, and more. Then they will hit the mats and learn how to create distance and escape restraints.

“As a father of two girls, I think it is very important that women today know how to defend themselves in a variety of situations and they are cognizant of the environment in which they live both at home at work at school. They have plans for what we call self-rescue. That they can take care of themselves and extricate themselves out of the situation if there is no one there to aid them,” said Mike Sian, the senior instructor of martial arts at Spectrum Fitness.

Sian says they are planning to have a follow-up course where they’ll have an active exercise outside and in real-time.