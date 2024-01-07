BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to Spectrum Health and Human Services, research has shown that crafting, regardless of the medium you use, can improve your mood, increase your self-confidence, and reduce stress overall. Local macrame expert Erin Gilchrist shared her knowledge and passion with a group on Sunday at the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Public Library.



Participants made an arrow wall hanging.

Gilchrist shares with KX News that anyone can pick up a craft and no experience is necessary. She states that crafting is a great hobby for anyone to enjoy and there are many benefits.

“First of all,” she states, “it gets you out of the house in the winter. Making new friends, just doing something together and creating.”

Gilchrist adds that crafting has also shown to improve mental agility, sharpen both gross and fine motor movements, and also decrease cognitive decline. Research studies have shown that those suffering from PTSD, Anxiety Disorders, Depression, Insomnia, and any level of chronic pain have achieved a reduction in symptoms by incorporating crafts into their lives.