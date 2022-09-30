MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Dacotah Speedway in Mandan is speeding into the month of October.

The speedway is hosting Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one of the racecar drivers in Oktoberfest, Tate Johnson, to find out more about what racing means to them.

Johnson said he spent all of Friday morning repairing his car from the last race in order to get it into tip-top shape in time for the race.

However, he said that the hardest part is mentally preparing yourself before hitting the track.

Johnson said if he wins his race class, which is IMCA Sport Mod, he will be saving the money to help support himself and his future family.

Admission to Oktoberfest costs $20 per person. However, children 12 and under are able to attend for free.