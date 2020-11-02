Speeds reach 120 mph as driver tries to elude authorities near Washburn

WASHBURN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested in North Dakota after leading police on a chase in which speeds reached 120 mph.

A McLean County sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a driver for speeding on Highway 83 near Washburn Sunday afternoon.

When the deputy ran the driver’s license, it showed he was wants on several warrants in North Dakota and Georgia.

Officials say that as the deputy approached the vehicle the driver took off and led deputies on a chase through two counties.

The chase finally ended after spike strips were put down near Baldwin, about 30 miles away.

