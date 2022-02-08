A significant rise in sales tax collections shows a sign of a healthy economy.

Spending in Minot in 2021 brought in a 12 percent increase in sales taxes, compared to 2020. City officials say that also means people’s ability to buy taxable goods has gone up.

They were also up 36 percent more than forecasted for the 2021 fiscal year. All in all, a million more dollars in sales tax collections came in 2021 compared to 2020.

Finance Director David Lakefield said, “Part of that is because we revised those budget projections once the pandemic had started. We were in a budgeting cycle and with all the uncertainties we revised those projections downward and collections didn’t fall off like we anticipated so they remained quite strong.”

2021 collections were also slightly above pre-pandemic levels. Lakefield says this may not necessarily mean new revenue for the city, since the cost of doing business has also ticked up.