MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is a perfect opportunity for kids to be outside and enjoy the warm weather, especially here in North Dakota where it’s cold much of the year.

But according to the Centers for Disease Control, kids from eight to 10 years old spend six hours a day in front of a screen, and kids 11 to 14 spend nine hours in front of screens. They suggest that kids should have at least one hour of physical activity every day and a new summer activity in Minot hopes to help them get out and about.

Summer Unplugged is a summer program that started in 2018 at the Minot Family YMCA, sponsored by the HESS Corporation. It serves as a free way to get kids active and out of the house.

And while the idea of summer outside seems geared more towards physical activity, Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports helped make the activities in this program accessible for all kids.

“Encouraging imaginative play, encouraging being with kids and not looking at a screen. Not being indoors during the summer because we don’t have a lot of time in the summer to be outside because our summer’s about three weeks long. So, it’s going to be a program that really encourages and fosters that play nature that kids don’t usually see when they’re looking at a screen,” said Tia Huber, the mission advancement director of the Minot Family YMCA.

Every Wednesday in the month of July, there will be a special guest to interact with the children and a new theme for each week’s activities. Registration is never required, so anyone is welcome to attend these events.

“I think it’s important to interact with other kids and just learn how to be around other people from a young age. I think it’s important to learn how to socialize and be mindful of other people around you, but also just to have fun and learn how to just be involved with other people,” said parent Ashley Duchsherer.

And even the kids say they enjoy getting out and enjoying the fresh air. Ashley’s son, 11-year-old Holden, says he had a lot of fun playing with the chalk available at the event.

“So what have you done so far today?”

“Uh, played,” said 11-year-old Holden Duchsherer.

“And what’s your favorite activity that they have out here?”

“Um, the chalk,” said Holden.

The next Summer Unplugged event is on Wednesday, July 12. The theme will be ‘Color Creation’, and the special guest is the Taube Museum of Art.

The CDC recommends getting kids active by making exercise and time outdoors a family affair. This can be done by taking walks and going to public places like parks and rec centers as a group.