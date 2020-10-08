Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Spike in COVID deaths: First District Health Unit Executive Director pleading community to help slow the spread

In the past two days, there have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 between Bottineau, Ward and McHenry counties.

Most of these deaths are attributed to long-term care facilities in the area, which are seeing a rise in positive cases both in staff and residents.

KX News spoke with the Executive Director of First District Health, who says the spike gives a glimpse at how quickly the virus can spread.

“Anybody working within those establishments are living and working in the community so it is imperative that people help us out right now we are pleading with them to please help us slow the spread,” First District Health Executive Director Lisa Clute said.

You can take a look at county-specific numbers and risk levels from FDHU by clicking here.

