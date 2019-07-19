Spikeball Tournament in Minot

Who’s ready for some Spikeball?

Dakota Hope Clinic, in Minot, will be hosting a Spikeball tournament tomorrow.



Anyone can participate and the director says everyone should come out and have fun and raise money for a good cause.

Tim Knutson: It’s a fun event, you can come and watch you don’t have to participate. So we encourage people to come up and just have fun. even if you don’t make it to the first round, people are just going to do pick up games and just start having fun. you can start learning about it. There will be plenty of kits up here that we can actually just uh, anybody can just start playing.

The competition will run from 3-6 pm at the Minot Optimist Soccer Complex and is 25 dollars per player.