BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We haven’t even seen one leaf change color in Bismarck yet, but you can now go pick out a Halloween costume.

Spirit Halloween opened last weekend in its new spot, taking over the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space along LaSalle Drive.

This year marks 40 years that Spirit Halloween has been in business.

Last year, store workers were selling spooky goods in the former Herbergers store at Kirkwood Mall.

One store worker said the new store is the biggest space they’ve had in Bismarck.

Spirit Halloween is open every day of the week.