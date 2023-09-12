BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re less than two weeks away from the first day of fall. But workers at a Halloween fun shop in Bismarck have already been selling their goods for a month.

Spirit Halloween is now open in its new location in the shopping center on LaSalle Drive.

This is Spirit’s 40th year in business.

The store offers hundreds of choices for costumes, masks, and decorations to scare your visitors.

Store manager Dawn Riggle says many of the people shopping early include people hosting their own haunted houses as well as parents dressing up with their kids.

“I’ve got customers that grow their themes more and more each year, I’ve got some that added a new addition to their theme. We deal with them all, all the small towns come to us, we see a lot of different scenes set up,” Riggle said.

Spirit Halloween is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.