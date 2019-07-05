If you were in Minot, it’s unlikely that you didn’t hear the roaring in the air as the Spirit of the Plains Airshow kicked off this afternoon.

From near and far, over 5,000 people came out to the Minot international Airport for the airshow.

“I’m Canadian. Just across the border, but I do a lot of airshows and I follow the Snowbirds a lot. So I’m about 4 hours away so I just came up for the afternoon.” says Les Hendrich.

Others came out to simply enjoy family and friends.

“For me it just means family. We always family stuff on the fourth of July and we always get together and just fun to hang out and its a good excuse to hang out and have fun and you know, party a little bit.”

And of course, you can’t forget about the airplanes

“I go to airshows, several a year. I’ve been every where from Dayton, Denver, Osh Kosh, to Moosejaw, and anything at any of the air bases, I just enjoy that type of stuff.” says Cal Wagner.

Whether you came to see the airplanes, the fireworks, or even to just celebrate with family and friends, there is one thing everyone had in common, freedom.

Moose Peterson adds, “Fourth of July, its a celebration of our freedoms here, and its something that been paid in blood, by people, many before us, and here in Minot, it’s a great celebration, it’s truly America. We can sit there and they fly the skies, you have a great time.”

If you missed the airshow, CLICK HERE , for a list of events you can participate in this weekend.