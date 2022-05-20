MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — As the temperatures rise, many will be flocking to North Dakota’s rivers and lakes, but before you hit the water, it’s important to get the whole family educated on water safety.

Moritz Sport and Marine in Mandan, along with the Bismarck Larks, are looking to do just that with their annual “Splash into Summer” event.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is geared toward introducing children to general water safety, with other activities, crafts and giveaways.

“It’s an event that’s focused towards kids and just teaching them how to be around water, to be around a boat, the importance of putting on a life jacket. We’ll cover aquatic nuisance species, we’ll cover things like tying knots, and we’ll just have some fun,” said Dustin Melby, with Moritz Sport and Marine.

To RSVP, head to the Northwoods League, Bismarck Larks website.