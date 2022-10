MANDAN, N.D. — Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary.

The Haunted Fort has evolved into the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s largest event, with over 8,000 people turning out every year to be terrorized.

Two of KX News reporters try to make through the fort without being scared… We’ll let you be judge on if they succeeded.

The Haunted Fort happens every weekend in October. Click here for special events, updates and date changes.