Sportsmen Against Hunger helping feed hungry families in North Dakota

Hunters with limited freezer space can fill their tags this year and not have to worry about wasting meat.

The program, Sportsmen Against Hunger, takes the meat hunters won’t or can’t use and distributes it to hungry families around North Dakota. And while deer is the popular meat to bring in during this time of year, other game will be accepted as long as you call ahead and check with the processor.

“Just bring it into our back door and you’ll say we want to donate to SAH and we’ll take it in for you. We’ll cut it up and after that, we’ll add whatever it needs, beef fat or just regular beef to make it more like burger, taste a little better. And then we’ll grind it up and package it and then the Sportsmen Against Hunger people come and pick it up for us,” said Jordan Chaussee of West Dakota Meats.

Click here to find your local processor that partners with Sportsmen Against Hunger.