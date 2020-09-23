Spotlight on Bismarck-Mandan businesses for American Business Women Day

Tuesday, Sept. 22 is American Business Women’s Day — a day to honor the accomplishments of businesswomen across the country.

KX spoke with three who emulate American Business Women’s Day every day.

Vanessa Lang owns Hi Honey Salon and Dot Frank is the owner of Cappuccino on Collins and Latidot Scoop and Gift shop. Both are just two of the many women business owners in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

“We want to create an environment and a new culture where salons and other stylists aren’t in competition with each other but that you’re encouraging each other constantly. Because it is so easy for women to tear each other down,” shared Lang.

“The one thing I would say is as a business owner and a woman, in particular, is you do have to be able to stand your ground. And to speak up on behalf of yourself,” shared Frank.

Overtime women entrepreneurs and business owners have had to overcome obstacles and through the pandemic, North Dakota women business owners have seen their fair share.

“Coming back from the pandemic especially our stylists that do have kids with schools being hybrid we have to be flexible with them. If they need to be home with their kids on those off days,” said Lang.

“The seating capacities have had an impact on us. I just think the perception and fear that customers have about going out and about and passing by other customers potentially. Having to transition and have items that you typically wouldn’t have thought twice about on hand. You know, for instance, an excess amount of hand sanitizer,” said Frank.

The organization North Dakota Women’s Business Center’s main goal is to provide women across the state with resources.

“One of the main things we help women with is refining their pitch, putting together, their financial packages,” said Deidre Hillman, the Program Director for North Dakota Women’s Business Center.

This week is also Women’s Entrepreneur Week.