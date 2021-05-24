“Spreading love and joy”: Have you come across Doug?

If you’ve ever driven past the State and Divide intersection in North Bismarck, chances are you’ve seen Doug.

“Everyone is driving by and their engines are ramping up and everyone is beeping their horns and saying god bless you too,” said Doug Farrell.

Doug works hard holding this sign as part of an advertising campaign for Conlin’s furniture.

Every Thursday through Sunday, he comes all the way from Jamestown and at the end of his shift he heads back that way too.

Then does it again the next day.

He was requested to work in Bismarck, after he become a staple in the Jamestown community. People have even dressed up as Doug for Halloween.

“People are very gracious out there, and the I love the support and feeling of being belonged to,” said Doug.

His flashy suits are just one aspect of what sets him apart from most sign holders.

And when asked, just how many he had, he said “it was a secret.”

You can catch Doug spreading smiles through the end of the month.

“I want to spread love and joy, that’s the most important thing,” Doug said.