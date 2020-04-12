Spreading the joy of Easter

Millions of people across the world are celebrating Easter this year while social distancing– but one church didn’t let that stop them from celebrating in a big way.

Minot First Assembly Church took to the streets with signs, spreading love, joy, and the meaning of Easter. All weekend, members of the church were at different locations– waving to passing cars– sending a happy easter message.

We spoke with one person to see exactly what easter means to them.

“Easter means family time. We can’t do that right now, we can’t have family over right now. So it just means family to me,” says Anna Dangerfield, member of Minot First Assembly.

People driving by also got to see the Easter bunny…showing off some dance moves.

