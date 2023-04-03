MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As you start your spring cleaning, you may find some old technology lying around, old phones, tablets, and headphones.

It’s important to remember that these types of devices need to be disposed of differently, and some companies are even paying you to recycle them.

DeCluttr, ItsWorthMore, and BuyBackWorld will pay you for your old devices and even cover shipping costs.

Old headphones can go from $25-$40, and depending on the type of phone, you can get up to $100.

Keep in mind, things with lithium batteries can be harmful to the environment if tossed in a landfill — so even if you don’t sell old devices to these companies, find a local e-waste program to dispose of them.

The City of Minot is also holding its spring curbside clean-up soon.

Your unwanted junk, big or small, can be set out on your curb from May 8 to May 12, depending on where you live, and city crews will get rid of it for you.

To learn more about Minot’s spring clean-up week, visit this page.