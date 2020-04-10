Spring Cleaning Important Now Due To COVID-19

Spring is here, but is cleaning at the top of your to do list?

Many of us have been self-isolating within our homes trying to avoid contact and germs from other people.

According to data taken by the Public Health and Safety Organization, we’re surrounded by millions of germs right inside our household.

KX News spoke with Trinity Hospitals House Keeping Manager in Minot, and she says it’s essential to wipe things down that we excessively use like fridges, door handles, remotes, phones and many other objects at least three times a day and all other objects at least once a week.

“Make sure you have friction. You have to scrub at it. It has to be cleaned well.” Trinity Hospital House Keeping Manager Cindy Ganje said.

Ganje also said there’s no cleaners that are better than the other, but it’s best to look for 99.9% percent on the label.