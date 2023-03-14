WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Williston is hosting its annual spring Clean Williston event.

According to a news release, the clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Williston Public Works Facility.

If there is bad weather, Clean Williston will be rescheduled a week later on May 6. It will be announced on the City of Williston’s social media, like Facebook, and their website.

This event invites the public to volunteer to help make the city more beautiful by signing up to clean a zone in Williston.

“Clean Williston is an opportunity for our residents and local businesses to help maintain a safe and clean city,” said Public Works Operations Manager Bret Williams.

Clean Williston is a clean-up event that takes place twice a year, in the spring and the fall, and has continued for more than 20 years.

“As Williston continues its journey in becoming the place to live in western North Dakota, it is important to maintain what we have become,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug. “When we started Clean Williston, it was with the intent that we needed to do something so Williston wouldn’t be overwhelmed by trash. Now, each year the pride we have in our city comes out as we work to keep what we have built clean.”

Anyone who is interested in participating can register online for one of the 40 zones. Volunteers will get a free Clean Williston t-shirt (limited quantities and sizing available), a light breakfast, and a hotdog and hamburger lunch afterward. Mayor Klug will cook and serve the hotdogs and hamburgers himself.

If you choose to volunteer, you will be asked to meet at Williston Public Works, 1121 5th Street East in the South lot, at 8:00 a.m. Public Works will provide volunteers with safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags.

If you do not register ahead of time, you are still more than welcome to help out and you will be assigned a zone.

Full garbage bags can be left on the side of the road for pickup or people can bring the bags to Public Works.

People are asked to return their safety vests, gloves, and unused garbage bags to Public Works or leave them with the full garbage bags.

Public Works will also collect the following items with the trash bags for free:

Wood — Two containers (trees and construction material) will be available.

Metal — One container will be provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling will be available. Anything that cannot be loaded by hand will be redirected to a recycling facility.

Tires — People are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred them.

The City of Williston Recycle Center trailer will also be around to accept the following, free of charge:

Cardboard — Break down the boxes in advance.

Tin & Aluminum Cans — Loose cans are preferred rather than bagged.

White Paper — Loose is preferred rather than bagged. This will not be shredded.

The North Dakota Recycling Secure Shred truck will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. for a public shred. The first two boxes are going to be free, and any additional boxes will be $10 per banker’s box.