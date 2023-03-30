DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — With spring comes spring cleaning, and for some, new home projects.

At one local show, you can get all you need in one stop for your home improvements.

The Dickinson Area Builders Association is hosting its Spring Home Show which offers products from various local vendors.

The association is a professional trade association representing the building industry in Dickinson as well as the eight-county area, which is exactly where the proceeds from the show will go.

“Supporting your local contractors, just making their lives easier by supporting them and then making the contractors jobs. Easier for certain rules and regulations and stuff that they feel may be a little bit off or they don’t agree with. We can help by getting some of those rules changed, possibly by donating money to our local and state legislations,” said Home Show Director, Jeremiah Thorpe.

The show will be held from March 31 at 4 p.m. through April 1 at 5 p.m.

To learn more about this year’s show, you can visit their Facebook event page.