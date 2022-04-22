BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although snow is still on the ground, spring is in the air — and the Dakota Garden Expo is here at the Bismarck Event Center as proof.

This showcase brings some of the state’s finest gardening experts and supply companies together to help you develop your green thumb.

The expo features not only plants but furniture, decor, tools and vehicles to help you build the garden you’ve always dreamed of.

And, of course, plenty of flowers to look at and choose from.

“It’s a kick-off for spring,” said Lisa Arth, market president of Townsquare Media, “and we want people to come out and see all the great plants, and all the different activities that they can do in their backyards. It’s a family event, and a great time to get together and start planning how your backyard is going to look this summer. “

The Garden Expo is taking place in the event center’s Exhibit Hall until 8 p.m. Friday and will open again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.