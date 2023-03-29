BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s officially time for the kick-off of the Spring Lator Gator Sale!

Anything from cribs to toys, bottles, and diapers can be found under one roof this weekend at a discounted price.

KX’s Adrienne Oglesby spoke with co-owner, Kris Voeller, who says she is super excited about all the new inventory, especially items for new moms or expecting moms.

Voeller shares that, even though it does look like winter, she is excited to have an activity and get together with everybody this weekend.

In the interview, Voeller also informed us of the five things you shouldn’t buy brand new for your little ones — if you don’t have to, at least.

There is so much to expect this spring from food, games, community resources, and, of course, shopping

To learn more about the Later Gator Sales, visit their website.