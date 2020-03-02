Spring load restrictions on Bismarck streets start March 9

Spring load restrictions on Bismarck streets and alleys take effect next Monday, March 9th.

The city advises contractors and truckers should consider moving overweight loads before the load restrictions are in place.

Weight limit signs will be posted throughout Bismarck noting the restrictions.

Restrictions will be lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The updated 2020 load restriction map will be available on the Bismarck website.

Questions should be directed to the Bismarck Engineering Department at 355-1505.

You can also visit the city’s street page at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

