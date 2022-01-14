SRT email service down due to ransomware attack

Email service to SRT customers has been down since January 12 due to a ransomware attack, the company said Friday.

Mail2World, SRT’s third-party email provider, says customer data has not been compromised.

“The ransomware attack is on Mail2World’s server that controls distribution of email, not on SRT directly,” said SRT CEO and General Manager Cassidy Hjelmstad. “We believe Mail2World’s statement that our customers’ information has not been compromised. We know this is a highly sensitive issue and we will continue to ask questions of our email provider.”

Hjelmstad apologized from the outage and asked people to be patient while Mail2World restores email services.

There’s no estimate yet on when email service will be back online.

Ransomware is malicious software code designed to block access to a computer system until money is paid to those who inserted the code.

Mail2World is a 20-year-old company that provides email hosting services for companies worldwide.

SRT Communications, based in Minot, serves over 40,000 customers.