MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — SRT, a Minot communications company, is offering money for college.

High schoolers can apply for more than $8,000 in college scholarships through SRT.

The program will give out four $1,500 scholarships to students based on GPA, an essay, and community service.

SRT also has its technical scholarship for $2,500, for students who want to study telecommunications.

Foundation for Rural Service national scholarship applications are also available and are due February 16.

Five students will be chosen and the SRT scholarship applications are due March 1.