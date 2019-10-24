St. Aloisius CEO to ‘pink out’ if mammogram goal is hit

HARVEY — St. Aloisius Medical Center in Harvey has set a challenge for you that could end with their CEO “pinked out” like last year, donning pink hair, a pink shirt and pink fingernails.

If their radiology department completes 170 mammograms by the end of October, their CEO Mike Zwicker has agreed to “pink out” again this year, according to Danica Grossman.

So far, 146 mammograms have been completed. They need 24 more to hit their goal.

Pictured in 2018: Coleen Lafontaine, Krystal Wiesz, Mike Zwicker (CEO) and Danica Grossman

Grossman said that despite St. Aloisius’ size, they do whatever they can to ensure every woman has a good experience.

“Because we are a smaller site, we are able to schedule women at their convenience, sometimes with a day notice, and sometimes they walk in and just ask when they can get it done and we take them straight back to the department and get it done,” said Grossman.

“Sometimes, but not always, that is the selling point for getting ladies to come to us, because we are easier to get in to and ladies don’t have to schedule so far in advance.”

St. Aloisius recently purchased a 3D mammogram unit in April to help keep up with their health and wellness goals, said Grossman.

Last year, they had a goal of 150 mammograms and exceeded that by hitting 162.

And as a bonus, the first 200 people to have a mammogram will receive a free t-shirt that says, “Detected, Treated, Defeated.”

To schedule your appointment, call the radiology department at 324-5107.