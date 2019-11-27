St. Aloisius exceeds October mammogram goal, CEO ‘pinks out’

HARVEY — In October, we shared with you St. Aloisius Medical Center’s goal to complete 170 mammograms by the end of the month to make their CEO Mike Zwicker “pink out.”

In an update from Radiology Manager Danica Grossman, St. Aloisius exceeded their goal with 182 mammograms.

Pictured 2019: Krystal Wiesz, Danica Grossman, Mike Zwicker

St. Aloisius celebrated with coffee, pink lemonade and cookies in the hospital and clinic lobbies.

Zwicker was roaming the hospital with his pink nail polish, pink sprayed hair and a pink shirt.

“Today we celebrated the goal set and achieved, but mostly we celebrate the women who have recently been diagnosed and are just starting their journey, those just finishing treatment, the SURVIVORS, those living with metastatic breast cancer and those who have lost the fight,” said Grossman.

Every woman who came in for a mammogram in October also received a free T-shirt as well.

St. Aloisius recently purchased a 3D mammogram unit in April to help keep up with their health and wellness goals, said Grossman.

Last year, they had a goal of 150 mammograms and exceeded that by hitting 162.