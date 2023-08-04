FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced that Deanna Marie Gerads, a fugitive wanted in North Dakota appeared in Federal court in Texas on August 3.

According to a news release, Gerads, age 33, was wanted on a warrant and Indictment from North Dakota with charges of Conspiracy to Distribute and Import Controlled Substances into the U.S.

Gerads was ordered detained by United State Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon and will be brought by the United States Marshals Service to North Dakota for an initial appearance.

Gerads was arrested in Mexico on August 1 by Mexican immigration authorities and deported. The FBI was active in providing information that led to the arrest of Gerads.

This case is part of “Operation Unfinished Business II,” which is an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into the international trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.