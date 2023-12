TOWNER, N.D. (KXNET) — A St. John man died in a crash around noon on Friday, December 15, near Towner.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 69-year-old man was driving a Freightliner garbage truck west on Highway 2 and left the road.

The truck went over a highway crossover, landed in the median, and crossed back over the westbound lanes.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.