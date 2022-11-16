MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation is reaching out to help all kinds of organizations throughout multiple counties in the area.

Grants totaling over $93,000 were given out to a wide variety of organizations and area projects at the Sleep Inn and Suites in Minot.

And these grants will go a very long way, impacting several organizations that help the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of a lot of people.

“This is your program, we provide a platform, we give you the tools, and we say you go after it however you wish. Whatever works for you, you go after it and we will do all of the administrative work for you,” said St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation President, Shelly Weppler.

Organizations from 11 counties, ranging from pregnancy and parenting support to nutrition services for seniors and everything in between, were given grants anywhere from, $1,000 to $20,000.

“And for some of you that don’t have any paid staff, I know that’s a real blessing,” added Weppler.

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation also announced the Twice Blessed Kickoff.

A fundraiser where you can make a difference by donating to any of the participating organizations and Twice Blessed will match your donation.

“We already have gifts coming in as well. I didn’t open up your letter, but as of today we have over $20,000, that’s before I left my office this morning, so that is thanks to all of you that are on Twice Blessed,” stated Weppler.

85 agencies and food pantries are participating in Twice Blessed this year.

The Foundation has awarded more than $11,000,000 in grants to organizations for many projects to assist with programs that address quality of life issues in their communities.

For information on how to donate, visit the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation website.