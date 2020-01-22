1  of  2
St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation distributing $315K

Staff Reports

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation will be distributing $315,000 to 50 organizations on Thursday in Minot at the Grand Hotel.

Donations were made through the Twice Blessed program, which doubled contributions given between Nov. 15 to Dec. 31, 2019.

Gifts and the matching grant funds are used for projects that address the mental, physical, emotional and/or spiritual needs of residents in the counties of Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Ward and Wells.

Gifts were matched accordingly by predetermined levels up to a grand match total of $315,000 provided by St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation.

