MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local foundation is changing its name after celebrating 25 years of serving the community of Minot.

As of June 14, St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation will now officially be called Inspiritus Community Health Foundation.

According to a press release from Inspiritus, the new name means “into life,” “into soul,” “into breathing.” “To inspire: to move or guide by divine influence.”

“The use of the Latin word Inspiritus is an ode to the Foundation’s history while also being inclusive and relevant to the mission. We wanted to pay homage to our heritage while creating something new and fresh,” said Katelyn Denne, Board and Logo Task Force Member for Inspiritus.

As for the new logo, the quadrants within the heart-shaped logo represent 4 aspects of health: mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional. The T shape in the middle is the Greek letter tau and holds significant meaning. The tau is used to represent a cross, reflecting the foundation’s faith-based philosophy, and is a nod to the sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity. The new name and logo acknowledge the past while moving the organization forward.

Since 1998, the foundation has awarded over $12.6 million in grants to organizations for many worthwhile projects in the counties of Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Ward, and Wells and currently holds assets of $16.3 million.