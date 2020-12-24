Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Minot hosts drive-up Christmas Eve meal, visits with Santa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many churches usually have sit-down and in-person holiday meals open to the public, but the pandemic has many turning to takeout options.

St. Leo’s Catholic Church, in partnership with Minot Community Meals, hosted a free drive-up meal service Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers also offered coats, blankets and gloves to those who needed them — and the big man in red was even there to speak with families.

A coordinator for the church’s soup kitchen says although it’s a Christmas unlike any before, the desire to help fellow community members is stronger than ever.

“Quarantine’s happening and people having to social distance because of COVID, we wanted to add kind of a drive-by festive activity where they could not be too close to people but could also have a little bit of Christmas spirit,” Kristi Feist said.

The church has also allowed for more times for Mass Thursday afternoon and Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

A warm Christmas ahead with weekend snow chances

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Dickinson Trinity Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr. Wynne on Mutations

Vaccines and Kids

Florida adopters rescue 20 golden retrievers from China slaughter

Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

NDR Fund Extension

SYSK Grandma Jordis

Building Fee Waived

Vaccine Follow Up

Team RWB

The wind chill explained

Wednesday's Forecast: Relaxing wind and frigid temperatures

sacred pipe resource center

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories