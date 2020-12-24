St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Minot hosts drive-up Christmas Eve meal, visits with Santa

Many churches usually have sit-down and in-person holiday meals open to the public, but the pandemic has many turning to takeout options.

St. Leo’s Catholic Church, in partnership with Minot Community Meals, hosted a free drive-up meal service Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers also offered coats, blankets and gloves to those who needed them — and the big man in red was even there to speak with families.

A coordinator for the church’s soup kitchen says although it’s a Christmas unlike any before, the desire to help fellow community members is stronger than ever.

“Quarantine’s happening and people having to social distance because of COVID, we wanted to add kind of a drive-by festive activity where they could not be too close to people but could also have a little bit of Christmas spirit,” Kristi Feist said.

The church has also allowed for more times for Mass Thursday afternoon and Christmas Day.