St. Mary’s Central High School Update

Now that construction is in full swing, the main question going around is will St. Mary’s Central High School be open in the fall. The answer is yes! Officials say there is no alternative plan or going back to the old building.

“I’m excited to see the gym and the weight room to be done because that’s where I spend most of my time after school and before school,” said Matthew Huck, student.

Matthew Huck is just one of many transitioning from the old building to the new one. This summer he decided to volunteer at the new high school to help put together the finishing pieces.

“We are putting together tables and finishing up the chairs in each of the classrooms. Just being able to be here is an experience and being able to see this before anyone else does,” said Huck.

There will be 370 students starting in the fall and the building itself can hold 525 students. Right now, most of the classrooms are complete, Furniture is being placed in the building, and more. Officials say students will be comfortable by the time they arrive in the fall.

“There is always a Plan B, you regroup and there is a Plan C and Plan D, but what we are focused on is Plan A. Everything that we currently have at our current facility such as classrooms, a cafeteria, and gyms will be done and we are on track for all of them,” said Gerald Vetter.

There will also be over 25 classrooms in the new building. As for the stadium and football field, that will be complete by the end of August.

“This is unparalleled with anything that our school system has ever done and even our diocese,” said Vetter.

The first day of school is August 21st and while many things will be finished inside the building, the chapel will isn’t one of them. Officials say it will be finished by 2021.

The construction budget for the new building is 38 million dollars.