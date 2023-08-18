BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You can’t talk about summertime in Bismarck without mentioning softball.

And for years, Walt Stack has been behind home plate in those games, keeping it fair.

Sadly, Walt is no longer with us, but KX News’ Mary Gutenkauf tells us about a new addition in Bismarck to remember Walt.

“Softball is a family. And if you want to play, or you want to umpire, welcome to the family.”

Walt Stack was a man who many say had a true love for softball.

In the 60 years he was involved, Stack served as the Bismarck umpire-in-chief and the North Dakota umpire-in-chief, influencing countless lives.

“He was always mentoring umpires, he was always recruiting umpires, he would talk to anybody and everybody to try and get them to start umpiring, so he also recruited many umpires over the course of his long career,” said the Co-chair of the Stack Shack Building Fund, Michael Wolf.

And because of the great impact he had on so many people, the community wanted to make sure they did something to honor him.

“After Walt passed away, we were thinking of what we could do to help carry on his legacy, not only in Bismarck and Mandan but also in North Dakota,” Wolf said.

And this is what they came up with: “The Stack Shack.”

The campaign started last March, and with over 200 donors, they raised more than $200,000 for the creation of a new umpire shack.

“I guess I’m not surprised that we had more donors for this campaign than Parks and Rec has ever had in a prior campaign. And it’s because of Walt. Not only was it longevity, but people got to know him and know what he stood for, and they wanted to support his legacy, and I’m so grateful to all of them,” said Donna Stack, Walt’s wife.

The people whose lives he influenced gathered as a family at the Cottonwood Softball Field for its dedication, a tribute they say he would’ve been blown away by.

“To us that knew him, this is such a tribute, that every time I come to this complex I’ll walk in there,” said a fellow umpire of 35 years, Marv Alveshere.

Thanks to the Stack Shack, Stack’s memory will live on and the softball umpiring family will have a place to gather for generations to come.

You can find the Stack Shack, on the south side of Cottonwood Park between fields 11-12 and 9-10.