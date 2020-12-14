Staff members at Sanford Health Bismarck receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

There was definitely a sense of excitement in the room when the vaccines were brought out.

Dr. Michael LeBeau, the President and CEO of Sanford Health in Bismarck, said the vaccines are a beacon of hope and that it really helps them move forward in the battle against COVID-19.

Four volunteers were injected with their first dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. One of the four volunteers, Dr. Mubashir Badar, said that he’s letting his actions speak for himself by getting the vaccine.

“I’m a provider. I’ve taken care of hundreds of patients through this pandemic. I have seen what this disease can do to people and their families. And this is our real– this is a real chance for us to put an end to this pandemic. We’ve looked at the data, I’ve looked at it myself, it is safe and effective,” said Chief Hospitalist Dr. Badar.

After 21 days have passed, those volunteers will have to get their second dosage to fully complete the vaccination.