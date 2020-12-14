Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Staff members at Sanford Health Bismarck receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

There was definitely a sense of excitement in the room when the vaccines were brought out.

Dr. Michael LeBeau, the President and CEO of Sanford Health in Bismarck, said the vaccines are a beacon of hope and that it really helps them move forward in the battle against COVID-19.

Four volunteers were injected with their first dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. One of the four volunteers, Dr. Mubashir Badar, said that he’s letting his actions speak for himself by getting the vaccine.

“I’m a provider. I’ve taken care of hundreds of patients through this pandemic. I have seen what this disease can do to people and their families. And this is our real– this is a real chance for us to put an end to this pandemic. We’ve looked at the data, I’ve looked at it myself, it is safe and effective,” said Chief Hospitalist Dr. Badar.

After 21 days have passed, those volunteers will have to get their second dosage to fully complete the vaccination.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Bob Wefald

UPS Delivery

Santa's Mailbox

White Lights

Tax Refunds

Sanford Vaccines

Oil, Gas Production

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14

Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

After the Whistle: Gymnastics

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Volleyball

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

A bone-chilling start to the new work week

Operation Stocking Project

NDC DEC 14

Velva Basketball

Plays of the week

City employee COVID-19 situation, Minot

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories