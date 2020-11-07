‘Stand with Trump’ rally to be at North Dakota State Capitol Saturday

Those showing support for President Donald Trump will be hosting a rally Saturday in Bismarck.

According to a Facebook post, the gathering comes in light of the alleged ‘election irregularities and fraud concerns’, and ‘mostly about trusting every future election that will come’.

Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer, and Congressman Kelly Armstrong will be among several speakers at the event.

It begins at 12 p.m. at the North Dakota State Capitol, and speakers will begin at 12:30.

To learn more, click here.