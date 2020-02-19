Standing Rock Sioux Tribe: “The PSC failed to do its job” by approving Dakota Access pipeline expansion

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe expressed disappointment in the North Dakota Public Service Commission’s decision to approve a permit for a new pump station that would nearly double the capacity of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“The PSC is required to consider what the doubling of the flow of oil in an existing pipeline would have on North Dakota family farms and ranches, and North Dakota citizens’ health and safety,” the Tribe said in a statement Wednesday. “Unfortunately, today’s decision demonstrates little or no consideration of these impacts.”

“Today, the PSC failed to do its job for the people of North Dakota,” the statement continues.

The Tribe says it is considering “additional legal recourse” in response to the commission’s decision, which permits Texas-based Energy Transfer to build a pump station in Emmons County that would allow the pipeline to carry up to 1.1 million barrels of oil daily from North Dakota to Illinois.

The company insists that doubling the pipeline’s capacity does not increase the risk of oil spills.

You can read the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s statement in its entirety below.