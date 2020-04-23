Standing Rock Tribal Council enacts daily curfew for all residents

A daily curfew for all residents on Standing Rock Reservation is now in effect until May 8, which was passed by Standing Rock Sioux Tribe (SRST) Tribal Council on Tuesday.

The effort, the SRST says, is to limit the exposure of the virus on the reservation with this “Shelter in Place” motion.

The curfew in place is from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for adults. This excludes emergency or other essential services, or the practice of customs and traditions.

An additional curfew specifically for children 18 and under is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

They also said they recommend children not be allowed in any business on the reservation “for their protection, their safety, health and welfare and the people they live with.”

Alcohol sales will also cease from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.