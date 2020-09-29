Stanley Area Community Foundation helping out nonprofits that lack funding

The Stanley Area Community Foundation is looking to support a few nonprofits.

Since 2008, the foundation has chosen a handful of nonprofit organizations to grant funds to.

Last year the foundation granted over $30,000.

One organizer tells KX News through donations from the community they’re able to grow and continue helping out where needed.

“We definitely try to give to as many people as possible. The grants that have the highest priority are the ones that will help the most people,” Advisory Committee Jenny Gaaskjolen said.

To apply for the grant: Click Here.