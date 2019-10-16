Stanley Community Schools Receives Donation For New Facility

STANLEY — North Dakota Guaranty and Title Co. donated $5,000 to Stanley Community Schools to help with their new state of the art facility.

This new facility includes a new football field, track, grandstands and lighting fixtures.

The whole project cost roughly $2.2 million, and with over $1 million in donations so far, Stanley Community Schools boosters said this dream project is almost set to begin.

“We’re looking at regional track meets because right now we can’t host a track meet at our facilities, so we’re looking at a new track facility to be able to host regional track meets and conference track meets and just track meets throughout the spring. So yeah look forward to it impacting a lot of people,” said Heath Hetzel, Blue Jay booster president.

Hetzel said he, along with others, appreciates all the donations that have come in.

