Stanley Elementary needs a new playground for its students

STANLEY — Education is an important part of a child’s life, but there are also other important things children need, like physical activity.

One school in Stanley is making sure students have both, and the community is stepping in to help as well.

Stanley Elementary School has over 400 students grades K through sixth, and when it’s time for recess things can be a little hectic.

“At any given time, there are no more than 200 out there at once,” said Erica Klabunde, Principal.

With kids using the playground during the morning for recess and after school, Klabunde said what they have now just won’t cut it.

“Our equipment that we have now is 20 years old, and I wouldn’t say that it’s falling apart and we need some new equipment. We had some that was awfully slippery so we had to take that down,” she said.

With hardly anything for her students to play on during their free time, one teacher set out on a mission.

“Recess is a huge part of a lot of these kids. I mean it’s just a time to get out and play with their friends and talk with their friends and run around,” said teacher Michelle Davis.

This gave them the idea to raise money for a new playground and so far, the money has been rolling in.

“We’ve had a lot of big donations from some businesses around town which are greatly appreciated,” said Klabunde.

But they aren’t the only ones chipping in.

“Parents will do anything we ask. If they want a bake sale, they bake. If we ask for donations, they donate,” said Klabunde.

With a goal of $100,000, the school has raised $30,000 since August, and the principal said no amount is too big for her students.

“I’m so protective and want the best for them. Not just in their learning, but in play and in their home lives, and their social, emotional and mental health needs. A lot of that has to do with getting outside, playing. Just being allowed to be kids. They hope to have to playground installed by next year for students to enjoy,” said Klabunde.

A zip line, obstacle course and new play-set are all planned for the school.

If you want to know how you can help them reach their goal, CLICK HERE.

