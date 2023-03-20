STANLEY, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title I was created “to ensure economically disadvantaged children receive a fair, equitable, and high-quality education, by helping to close academic achievement gaps.”

Recently, one local school was rewarded for its success with the program. Stanley Elementary School received a $75,000 grant for being a high-performing Title I School in the state.

“So it has to do with some of the interventions that we do in the school and some of the kids that qualify for Title I,” explained Stanley Elementary School Principal, Brooks Stafslien. “And we’ve seen a lot of growth in recent years, and we were rewarded a sizable chunk of money to help continue what we’re doing here.”

The funds will be used to strengthen the current Title I program.

“Continuing to expand our program to help out the kids that qualify for Title services, so any students that are struggling within our school in the areas of reading and math, we’re gonna use that money for some screeners, early screeners I know we have been using some curriculum and screeners with our K-2 that we would like to update. So we’re gonna use some money on that and any supports that teachers need within the classroom,” said Stafslien.

Although every teacher at the school isn’t involved in the Title I program, each teacher ensures all of the elementary students are able to succeed.

“Teaching them how to read and apply skills that they learn in kindergarten regarding sounds and correlation with that,” said First Grade Teacher, Sophie Nelson. “So we do a lot of work so that hopefully the Title teachers have a lesser load.”

Nelson says it’s important to start strong when teaching students the fundamentals — because the students carry these skills long past graduation.

“It just applies to everything they do,” said Nelson, “and without that strong foundation, it’s really hard to catch up if you don’t in the first couple of years of elementary school. So if we’re able to use this funding and have some more resources and tools, then these kids will be much more successful in their entire lives.”

Because Stanley Elementary is a high-performing Title I school, they will work with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction about the ability to utilize the grant funding and share what led to their success.