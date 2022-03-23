Eighty-nine percent of the land in the state is occupied by farms and ranches, according to aghires.com.

So to say ag is a big deal in the state is an understatement.

And because it’s National Ag Week and agriculture is such an important part of North Dakota’s economy, students at Stanley High School drove their farm equipment to school.

All who took part are members of the local FFA. Many of whom have a lot of experience in the ag industry, including senior Kayle Uran.



“I grew up on a family farm,” said Uran. “My grandma, his grandpa, dads, uncles, they’ve all farmed for years so I just kinda worked my way into it.”

But students don’t need to have any knowledge to be a part of the group.



“I have several students that take my classes students that take my classes that have no interest in joining the agriculture field, however, they are able to get more of a knowledge in it and learn more about where their food and clothing comes from,” said FFA advisor and ag teacher Bailey Hawbaker.

While students do learn the fundamentals of farming, they also learn about leadership and business.



“It’s not all about cows and sows,” said Hawbaker. “It’s about agribusinesses and simply where food, fiber and where we get everything made from.”

Uran is proud of being a farmer and says he likes being able to show part of his life to people who may not be familiar with it.

Like at this parade, where they drove their semis and tractors down Main Street.



“It kinda shows everybody that’s not familiar with the industry, what it all entails,” said Uran. “You kinda get a little glimpse of it. Shows how hard people’ve gotta work to get to a certain place in their life.”

Hawbaker says agriculture has an effect on everyone and people can learn a lot from it.



“The general public can learn lots,” said Hawbaker. “Not only hard work and dedication, but they can also learn exactly where their food comes from. You can’t just get food from a grocery store. It has a purpose beforehand.”

The FFA organization used to be called Future Farmers of America but rebranded in 1988 to include other agricultural career pathways.