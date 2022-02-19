A 26-year-old man from Stanley was pronounced dead after a semi-truck hit his car head-on while he was parked on the wrong side of the road on ND Highway 8, about 20 miles south of Stanley, on Saturday morning around 12:05 a.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi-truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Utah, was heading south on Highway 8 when he reached the top of the hill and hit the Stanley man who was parked on the wrong side of the road facing north.

The driver was hit head-on by the semi-truck, with both vehicles coming to rest on the sides of the highway. The Stanley native was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the 26-year-old was not released.

The ND Highway Patrol did not report any injuries to the Utah driver, and there are currently no charges against him.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.