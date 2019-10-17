Stanley ND Community Building Set to Lead the Future

STANLEY — Stanley recently opened its state of the art Pines Scout community center, which they said is something they can use to learn and fellowship.

A building grant started 80 years ago, giving locals of Stanley and all of NW North Dakota a place to learn and fellowship, has finally been completed and the citizens of Stanley couldn’t be happier.

Ann Taylor, Range Safety Officer) “This facility I think is a great addition to our community,” said Ann Taylor, range safety officer.

The new Pines Scout building was only a thought eight decades ago by a group of people with land who sought fit to raise money toward building a facility that would give hundreds of kids in the community a place to go and build their future.

“This land, unbenounced to the people who gave it years and years ago, had a vision and that vision then turned into…this place, this facility. Which is something that I think the community really needs,” said Wayne Johnson, scout building trustee.

A need that might encourage those who don’t, to come and live in Stanley.

“This is just another offer that we can show these people.. why not move to Stanley. It’s a great addition to the city,” said Fritz Weisenberger, mayor of Stanley.

The new Scout building houses a kitchen for parties and banquets, a six-lane indoor gun range and also has a handicap accessible pond for fishing and other educational events.

Weisenberger said this is something the city has been wanting for years.

“A few years ago we did a survey and a lot of the surveys came back and they wanted a lot of recreation in this town. So we’ve kind of concentrated that in the last few years. We’ve got new events coming here next spring and this building, I consider it partway recreation and partway necessity,” said Weisenberger.

Renovations are still being done around the building but it is up and running.

Organizers of the Scout Building encourage all of NW North Dakota to visit.